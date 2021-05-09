Gunmen Attack Abia Police Station

22 SHARES Share Tweet

Unknown gunmen have reportedly attacked Ubani International Market Police station in Bende Local Government Area, Abia State, setting it ablaze in the early hours of Sunday, 9 May 2021.

It’s uncertain if there were police officers at the station during the attack.

Recently, attacks on security operatives and police stations have continued unabated in the Southeast.

More than 10 police officers were reportedly killed on Saturday in Rivers Akwa Ibom States.

The Abia state police command is yet to comment on the attack.