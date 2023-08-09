Army To Absorb Nigerian Doctors Willing To Return Home – Army Chief Lagbaja

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has assured Nigerian doctors resident abroad of their place in the nation’s military hospitals if they are willing to return.

Lagbaja disclosed this while receiving the Chairperson, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and top members of the Commission at Army Headquarters, Abuja.

According to him, having resided outside the country, he observed Nigeria parades the best doctors in the UK, US, Canada, and South Africa and the Army under his command will be willing to employ them if they return home.

The Army Chief expressed the willingness of the Army to collaborate with the NIDCOM ‘s advocacy of bringing back home the best brains from the diaspora to help develop the various sectors in the country.

Lagbaja said the development would reduce the scourge of brain drain.

Speaking about the Army and their feats abroad, Lagbaja said, “Therefore it is a thing of joy for me to partner with NIDCOM to celebrate these Army warriors who have been making us proud abroad in all their military operations as a morale booster for them”.

He noted that the Army will be willing to collaborate with the Commission to enhance the visibility of the Army and make Nigerians appreciate them for their sacrifice.

He reiterated the resolve of the Army under his Command to maintain discipline, professionalism and ensure the protection of the citizenry against any form of aggression that will affect the corporate entity of the country.

On her part, Dabiri-Erewa expressed the willingness of the Commission to partner with the Nigerian Army on all fronts.