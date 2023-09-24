Arsenal Draw 2:2 With Tottenham As Aston Villa Sink Chelsea 1:0 At Stamford Bridge

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur played out a two-all draw in a fiery North London derby on Sunday in week six of the Premier league season.

An own goal in the first half gave Arsenal the lead when Cristian Romero diverted the ball into his own net after 26 minutes of the game.

Spurs’ captain Heung-min Son equalised after 42 minutes of the game with both teams levelled at the break.

Bukayo Saka restored Arsenal’s lead after 54 minutes before Tottenham replied immediately after 55 minutes from the restart through Son to settle the contest at two-all.

Arsenal’s fierce rival, Chelsea meanwhile slummed to a one-nil defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Both teams went into the half levelled with no score but a red card to Mario Gusto after 58 minutes reduced Chelsea to ten men.

Villa capitalised on the numerical advantage to score after 73 minutes through Ollie Watkins to heap more woes on under-fire manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea dropped to 14 on the table with 5 points from six matches while Villa climbed to six with 12 points

Elsewhere Liverpool continued their fine form when they defeated West Ham 3:1 at Anfield.

Egypt star Mohamed Salah gave the reds the lead after 16 minutes of the game before Jarrod Bowen restored parity after 42 minutes.

Darwin Nunez’s fine strike after 60 minutes restored Liverpool’s lead before Diogo Jota settled the contest with a goal after 85 minutes.

Liverpool moved to second with 16 points, two points behind the league leaders Manchester City while Tottenham dropped to six alongside Arsenal, both with 14 points.

Brighton also made light work of Bournemouth coming from a goal down to win 3:1 at the Amex stadium.