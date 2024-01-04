Aruna Quadri Bows Out Of World Table Tennis Finals

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s top table tennis star, Aruna Quadri has crashed out of the World Table Tennis finals in Doha, after losing to World Number one, Fan Zhendong 3-0 in the semi finals.

Quadri fought back from two sets down to beat Hugo Calderon in the quarterfinals to set up a clash with Zhendong in the last four.

He was unable to produce another stunning performance to get past the world number one ranked Zhendong.

Zhendong recorded a dominant (6-11, 9-11, 4-11) to win all three sets for a place in the final of the tournament.

Aruna’s wait for a first win over Zhendong continues having failed to win their last four clashes.

He is also yet to cross the quarter finals hurdle in the tournament.