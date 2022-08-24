Atiku Knows Tinubu Is Nigeria’s Next President – Support Group

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A major support group of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, the Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), has said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, knows the next president of Nigeria would be Bola Tinubu.

The group stated this on Wednesday in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, who advised Atiku and elder statesmen in the country to join forces with the former Lagos State Governor to rescue Nigeria.

Alawuje discountenanced the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, describing his bid as daydreaming, saying he has allowed himself to be, “completely carried away by social media frenzy and fake prophets that see nothing but lies.

“Comes 2023, the bitter truth that must be told is that Atiku himself knows Tinubu is the next president of Nigeria. It’s only the overrated Obi who is rather deceiving himself,” he said.

He pointed out that, “Obi still needs to learn the rope. He must, first of all, weigh his political relevance and determine his political value within the political landscape?

“To remain relevant beyond 2023, Obi should learn to play real opposition because democracy thrives on vibrant opposition. Unfortunately, Obi seems to be too weak to play any meaningful opposition to Tinubu.

“Our appeal, therefore, goes to spiritual leaders of notable religions and faiths. It’s time to start supporting Tinubu with prayers for God’s assistance and protection in the overall interest of our nation and for the sake of the unborn generation.

“All well-meaning individuals and elder statesmen like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, Theophilus Danjuma, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Chief Edwin Clarke, including true leaders of socio-cultural groups should all come together to rally around Tinubu to rewrite Nigeria’s history,” he added.

He noted that Nigeria “is truly at crossroads and all well-meaning Nigerians must jettison party, tribal and religious affiliations to do the right thing.”

He described Tinubu “’as the child of history,” adding that “history beckons, we must not miss the point.”

Alawuje reminded that, “We must all remember that when the hawks who destroyed the Peoples Democratic Party strove to destroy the APC between 2015 and 2019, the ruling party was left with no choice than to re-invite the abandoned political strategist to change the game which he did; just as he did in 2015, defeating Atiku at the APC National Convention in Lagos.

“We must all understand that politicians do move across political parties, hence political parties may not be too different from one another, but personalities do.

“Nigerians should therefore de-emphasis working and voting across party lines, religious or tribal lines, they should instead consider individual capacity, capability and track records.”