Atiku, Obi, Others Honour El-Rufai’s Mother In Abuja

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Prominent Nigerian political figures, including former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar and former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, were among dignitaries who attended the Janazah (Islamic funeral prayer) for Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, mother of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, at the National Mosque Abuja on Sunday.

Also present at the solemn gathering were the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani; and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, among other top government officials and associates.

Videos circulating on social media showed Obi and Ribadu arriving at the mosque, where they exchanged greetings with other mourners before joining the congregation for the funeral rites.

Atiku confirmed his attendance in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating that he joined family, friends, and associates of El-Rufai at the Janazah prayer for the family’s matriarch.

“May God continue to comfort the family and all who mourn her. And may Allah grant her Aljannah Firdaus. Amin,” Atiku wrote.

Advertisement

Other notable figures at the mosque included former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, alongside a host of political stakeholders and well-wishers.

The funeral interment was completed at the Gudu Cemetery, where she was laid to rest with family members and close associates present.