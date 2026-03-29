Tinubu At 74: ADC Says Renewed Hope Now Hopeless

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has used President Bola Tinubu’s birthday to reflect on the state of the country, saying the administration’s Renewed Hope promise has turned into hopelessness for many Nigerians.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, said this in a post marking the President’s 74th birthday on Sunday.

According to him, Nigerians are now facing increasing economic and security challenges under the current leadership.

“As you mark another year, Nigerians reflect on a presidency whose impact is now impossible to ignore,” the party said.

The ADC pointed to the rise in fuel prices by “nearly 500 percent” noting that it has made basic transportation more difficult for ordinary citizens.

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On security, the party said the situation has worsened, with more lives lost and communities affected by violence.

“Under your leadership, Nigeria has climbed to 4th on the Global Terrorism Index, while thousands of lives have been lost to violence, families shattered, and communities displaced. Every hour, a Nigerian is killed by insurgents.

“Under your presidency, insecurity has not just persisted, it has adapted, expanded, and, at times, been met with language that blurs accountability, where those who terrorize Nigerians are referred to as “sons” and “brothers,” even as their victims bury loved ones.

“Under your leadership, the economic strain on Nigerians has deepened, the cost of living has surged, and the ‘Renewed Hope’ that you promised has turned to hopelessness for millions of Nigerian families.

“And under your watch, the political space is narrowing, raising real concerns about the steady drift toward a one-party state, in a democracy that was fought for with blood, sweat and tears,” the party said.

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While acknowledging that birthdays are moments of reflection, the ADC urged the President to take governance more seriously in the coming year and recognize the loss of lives as a failure of leadership.

They also wished the President good health, while urging him to show greater responsibility to the people.