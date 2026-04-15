Atiku, Obi Ticket Best Bet For ADC In 2027 – Momodu

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A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has said a presidential ticket pairing former Vice President Atiku Abubakar with Labour Party’s Peter Obi offers the party its strongest chance of defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Momodu argued that the emerging opposition coalition under the ADC has the political weight and electoral appeal to challenge President Bola Tinubu, whom he accused of fostering a “one-man rule.”

Momodu said, “I’ll pair him with Peter Obi. Because they worked together in 2019, so they already share similar temperament. Number two, Peter Obi came third in the last election, so you don’t have to work too hard to maintain and attract the same group of people.”

He maintained that the coalition already boasts key political heavyweights, including Atiku, Obi, former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, describing the alliance as a formidable alternative to the APC.

“The person who came second in the last election is in the coalition. The person who came third is in the coalition. The person who came fourth is in the coalition… Why won’t APC be jittery?” he said.

Momodu accused the Tinubu administration of undermining opposition parties and concentrating power at the center, warning that Nigeria risks sliding into authoritarianism.

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“Let’s start by rescuing our country from one-man rule. That is the foundation,” he said. “If the president today says, ‘I want to borrow $1 trillion,’ they will approve it in less than five minutes. That’s so ridiculous.”

He also alleged that government actors were working to frustrate opposition efforts through institutional control, including interference with party activities and access to venues.

“Almost everybody in APC right now is a goalkeeper. They are blocking venues, they are blocking courtrooms, they are blocking the legislature, they are blocking INEC,” Momodu claimed.

On internal concerns that the ADC coalition could collapse under the weight of competing ambitions, Momodu dismissed such fears as “wishful thinking,” insisting that political realities have forced opposition figures to unite.

“Tell me where any of them can run to at this time… Everybody is now forced… The enemy of your enemy is your friend,” he said.

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Addressing criticisms that the ADC has become a refuge for displaced politicians, Momodu rejected the characterization, stating that the movement is driven by a shared commitment to democracy rather than personal grievances.

“I disagree with tyranny. It’s nothing personal,” he said, adding that his opposition to Tinubu’s leadership is based on principle, not animosity.

Momodu further argued that the ruling party’s dominance stems from excessive central control, citing alleged imposition of candidates in states as evidence of weakening internal democracy.

“Nigeria is too big for the ambition of one man… From state to state, only one man is going to determine who will be governor, senator, or House of Reps member,” he said.

Despite ongoing legal disputes surrounding the ADC’s internal processes, Momodu insisted the party had not violated any court order, maintaining that its activities remain within legal bounds.

Looking ahead to 2027, he said the ADC’s message to Nigerians would center on restoring democratic values and institutional independence.

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“Experience and exposure. Democracy is the foundation of everything. Where you have a one-man rule, everything will collapse,” he added.