Atiku Wins Bauchi Presidential Election With 426, 607 Votes
Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has emerged the winner of the presidential election held on Saturday in Bauchi State.
Atiku scored 426, 607 votes to beat his closest rival Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who scored 316,694.
Peter Obi of the Labour Party scored 27, 373 votes.
There were 853,516 registered voters while the number of rejected votes stood at 29030.
There were 882, 546 votes cast.