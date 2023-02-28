Atiku Wins Bauchi Presidential Election With 426, 607 Votes

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has emerged the winner of the presidential election held on Saturday in Bauchi State.

Atiku scored 426, 607 votes to beat his closest rival Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who scored 316,694.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party scored 27, 373 votes.

There were 853,516 registered voters while the number of rejected votes stood at 29030.

There were 882, 546 votes cast.