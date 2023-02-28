Obi Wins Plateau State Despite Cancellation Of 5 LGAs

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
Peter-Obi-in-Rivers-State
Peter Obi

Despite the cancellation of election results in five local government areas of Plateau State, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party still wins with 466,272 votes.

The election which was conducted on Saturday saw the All Progressives Congress, APC, scoring 307,195.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar scored 243, 808 votes to emerge third.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, announced that “the reason for the cancellation was over voting.”

It’s the biggest cancellation of results so far in the ongoing collation of results.

