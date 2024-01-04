Auto Crash: Police, One Other Die In Sokoto Deputy Governor’s Convoy

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two persons including a policeman attached to the convoy of Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Idris Mohammed Gobir lost their lives in an accident that occurred on Wednesday evening in the state.

The accident occurred when the state governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto alongside the Deputy Governor were returning from Sabon Birni to Sokoto, the state capital after an official engagement.

A source who spoke with our correspondent said the accident also claimed the life of a photographer attached to the Deputy Governor’s office.

The source said the accident involved a police vehicle in which the photographer was in.

Police Spokesman in the State, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i, confirmed that the incident involved a pilot vehicle on the Deputy Governor convoy.

“The incident involves a pilot vehicle on the convoy of the Deputy Governor and the driver of the vehicle who is a police officer was confirmed dead together with one person, a photographer in the convoy.

“The injured are already receiving treatment at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital here in Sokoto,” he said.