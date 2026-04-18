‘BBL Is Not Simple’ – Expert Flags Major Risks

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Beatrice Ige, founder of Brich Aesthetic Clinic, has cautioned against underestimating the risks associated with Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedures.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News, Ige described the procedure as complex and potentially dangerous, warning that it involves multiple surgical processes performed on a single patient.

“BBL is not a simple procedure. It is a combination of liposuction, fat processing, body contouring, and tattooing. That is four procedures in one, performed or a single patient. The most common complications include pulmonary embolism, sepsis, and death. Some surgeons downplay the risks because of competition and profit.”

The medical professional emphasised that the growing popularity of cosmetic enhancements has led to increased demand, sometimes overshadowing critical conversations about safety and medical standards.

According to her, some practitioners may minimise the dangers associated with the surgery in a bid to attract clients in an increasingly competitive aesthetics market.

She stressed the need for proper patient education, urging individuals considering such procedures to fully understand the potential complications before making decisions.

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Ige also highlighted the importance of choosing qualified and experienced professionals, noting that the complexity of the surgery requires a high level of expertise.

The warning comes amid rising global concerns about the safety of cosmetic procedures, particularly those that involve fat transfer and extensive body modification.

Health experts have consistently pointed to complications such as infections and blood clots as significant risks tied to poorly managed or improperly conducted surgeries.

The discussion continues to generate reactions, as more medical professionals advocate for transparency and patient safety in aesthetic practices