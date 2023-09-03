BBNAija: 2 Weeks After Sexist Comment, Seyi Awolowo Evicted From Reality Show

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…As Ike, Lucy Essien, Prince Nelson Exit House

Advertisement

Big Brother Naija’s ‘All Stars’ contestants, Seyi Awolowo and Ike Onyema have been evicted from the reality TV show alongside two guest housemates, Lucy Essien and Prince Nelson.

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced their eviction on Sunday during the live show.

Ike from the ‘Pepper Dem’ season after his eviction said “I’m proud of the game I played, every house needs a bad boy,” adding that he does not want Mercy Eke to win the N100 million prize money since she won during their season.

On his part, Seyi apologized for the misogynist remarks he made two weeks ago. “I’m Sorry for what I said about women,” he said.

The former ‘Double Wahala’ housemate caused outrage on social media after he revealed what he would have his sons do to other people’s daughters.

Advertisement

Lucy, who had wanted a voluntary exit 24 hours after she entered the show, said her experience in the all-star edition was “amazing, it felt different this time.”

Similarly, Biggie told Prince who was one of the guest housemates that he had “a special mission for you, Kindly spend the next few minutes packing your bags then await the next instruction.”

The housemate who seemed surprised about his exit said, “I didn’t think it was going to be this way.”

Last week, Doyin emerged as the Head of House (HOH) for the 6th week. She automatically became immune from eviction.