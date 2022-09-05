BBNaija: Hermes Puts Up ‘Rival’ Bryann For Eviction Over Female Housemate Allysyn

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In what viewers of the Big Brother Naija show may interpret as a smart move, Hermes has put up Bryann for possible eviction from the reality TV show.

Hermes had emerged as the Head of House for the second time in the ‘Level Up’ season and as such had the special power to nominate his fellow housemates for eviction and also save any housemate he likes.

Following his emergence as HoH on Monday, Hermes, through the ‘Save and Replace’ power given to him saved Adekunle who was previously up for eviction with Bryann.

Before now, there had been perceived rivalry between Hermes and Bryann over Allysyn — a female housemate they are both interested in.

Hermes did not only nominate Bryann for eviction to possibly keep Allysyn to himself, but he also picked the female housemate to join him as his companion in the exclusive lounge for Heads of House.

While reacting to Hermes’ replacement of Adekunle with him, Bryann told Phyna and Chizzy “I feel that Hermes nominated me due to personal and emotional reasons and not a strategy.”

Meanwhile, other housemates that are up for possible eviction from the show are Bella, Bryann, Chichi, Doyin, Chomzy, Eloswag, and Phyna for possible eviction during the live show on Sunday.

He was declared HoH after beating other housemates during their Head of House games on Monday evening.

It is the second time Hermes will be emerging as HOH after he became the second HOH for the season some weeks back.

As the HoH, he automatically gained immunity for the week and cannot be nominated for possible eviction this week but the privilege didn’t extend to Allysyn.

During the HoH challenge, the housemates were instructed to use magnetic hooks to catch as many fish as possible from the imaginary stream of water.

Before the round, Biggie noted that the four best-performing housemates will proceed to the next round.

After the first task, Chomzy, Chichi, Hermes, and Eloswag, qualified for the second round of the challenge.

Biggie then instructed them to catch a fish that has the letters HoH written on the flip side.

Hermes won the challenge by catching the fish with the inscription and emerged as the HOH for the seventh week.

Meanwhile, Sheggz retained his title as the tail of the house for week seven over his failure to wear his ‘clown outfit’ every time and was punished by Biggie.

Sheggz was ineligible for the HoH challenge and was given an apron to wear at all times which prompts his fellow Housemates to send him on errands. Inscribed on the apron was, ‘At your service.’