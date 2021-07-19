BBNaija Quarantines Housemates As Season 6 Begins Saturday

Multichoice Nigeria, the organizers of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show has said that the season 6 of the programme will begin on Saturday.

The announcement was made on Monday at a press conference in Lagos.

The organisers stated that those who will be housemates in this year’s edition of the show have already been selected, tested and quarantined.

They will be unveiled to fans on July 24 before they will be ushered into the BBNaija House.

It was learnt that the housemates will spend 72 days in the House while contesting against each other for the grand prize of N90m.

This year’s edition will see fans voting for their favourite housemates via the show’s website and application.

The organizers had ditched the SMS voting system to allow the participation of fans from outside Nigeria.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, “With each season of BBNaija we task ourselves on delivering great content that will take the excitement a notch higher and meet the entertainment needs of our customers.

“For this sixth season, we are pulling all the stops to give our customers a show like never seen before from Nigeria with end-to-end production best practices under global health and safety standards.”

The last edition of the show was won by Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon.