‘Be Loyal’ – Outgoing EFCC Secretary Tells Successor While Handing Over

The outgoing Secretary to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Dr George Ekpungu, has charged the newly appointed EFCC Secretary, Muhammad Hammajoda, to be loyal to both the Commission and its Chairman.

Hammajoda was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday, as the Secretary to the EFCC.

Ekpungu made the remark in Friday during the handling over ceremony in Abuja.

He told him that showing loyalty to the Commission, the Executive Chairman and putting the interests of the staff as a priority will help him to succeed on the job.

He said: “It is my pleasure to witness this day for several reasons, fortunately for me, we have worked together and my advice to you sitting on the seat, is.. be loyal to the Chairman, also aspire to be present in the system and put the interest of staff as a priority… I wish you all the best.”

The new Secretary on the other hand appreciated his predecessor for his dedication to duty while in office, wishing him a successful life afterwards.

“I will always call you from time to time to tap from your wealth of experience and whenever I need your assistance, I will surely call you. I wish you the best of luck” he said.