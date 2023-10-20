JUST IN: Tinubu Confirms Adewale Adeniyi Substantive Customs CG

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has named Adewale Adeniyi as the substantive Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Adeniyi, who previously held the position in an acting capacity, was confirmed on Friday.

Willie Bassey, the Director of Information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said “The appointment takes effect from 19th October, 2023 and his tenure is in accordance with the extant provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSR).”

Adeniyi recently marked his 100 days in office as acting Customs CG, noting that the NCS during this period recorded a total of 1,763 seizures worth N11.9 billion in Duty Paid Value.

“We have successfully intercepted various contraband items, including arms, ammunition, illicit drugs, substandard pharmaceuticals, and other prohibited goods that pose grave risks to our citizens.

“These seizures, accompanied by the apprehension of 62 suspects undergoing legal procedures, underscore our commitment to tackling smuggling and safeguarding our communities. Notably, a significant surge in impactful seizures, especially involving arms, ammunition, and drugs, has occurred in the past two months, reinforcing our resolve to combat these illegal activities,” the NCS boss said during a press briefing on September 28.

Other achievements include the “dissolution of existing Strike Force Teams that constituted the multiple layers of enforcement into the recognised structure of Federal Operations Unit (FOU).

“The inauguration of a Steering Committee on the Implementation of the Authorised Economic Operators for Compliant Traders, with a clear focus on transitioning from the existing Fastrack 2.0 to the AEO concept.

“Completion of two working engagements with the Customs Administration of the Republic of Benin, each paid by both administrations, to address the existing gaps that sustains the activities of smugglers and revenue leakage.

“The initiation of the development of a Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy for the Nigeria Customs Service, harmonized with the goal of contributing to the government’s development agenda, fostering enduring and positive relationships with communities, elevating the NCS’s reputation as a socially responsible organization, and enhancing staff engagement and productivity.

“The prompt clearance of arrears for officers, serving as an interim measure to boost their morale, while further incentives are under consideration.

“The introduction of the Work-Life Balance (WLB) initiative, aimed at enhancing officers’ well-being and welfare, signifies our unwavering commitment to ensuring that our dedicated personnel lead balanced and fulfilling lives while maintaining peak performance in their roles.”