We Will Invest In Health Sector To Make It Globally Competitive — Soludo

The Wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo has said the state will aim for the first position in the next under-5 Mortality Ranking in Nigeria.

Anambra State was ranked second behind Lagos state in the latest United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and BudgIT Nigeria.

It placed the state’s Under-5 Mortality rate at 22 per every 1000 births, which is few points behind Lagos.

Soludo while reacting to the ranking said it is a boost for the state in its bid to achieve near zero on infant and maternal deaths.

She said: “Glad to announce that our dear Anambra State has just been ranked second as the state with the least Under-5 Mortality figures in Nigeria. This is a massive boost for us in the advancement to achieve a near-zero count on infant and maternal deaths in line with the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

She maintained that the present government will aim to rank first in subsequent rating and will invest more in it’s health sector.

“While we aim to rank first in subsequent ratings, we’ll continue to invest in the strength of our health sector to make it globally competitive” she concluded.