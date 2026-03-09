Boko Haram Kills Commanding Officer In Fresh Attack On Borno Military Base

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Boko Haram terrorists have overrun another military camp in Borno State, killing the commanding officer and other officers.

The latest attack happened in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State in the early hours of Monday.

A source from the town revealed that the insurgents attacked the military base around 12:30am.

“They (terrorists) stormed the town from multiple directions and launched an attack on the military camp,” the source said.

Another security source said that the insurgents dislodged the troops from the base, set vehicles ablaze, and carted away ammunition.

“I can not say much about the casualties, but it’s very sad that we also lost the CO (commanding officer) here,” one of the security sources said

Last month, the insurgents attacked the military base, but the gallant troops repelled the attack, killing many terrorists.

The brave response was commended by the community, which earned the Commanding Officer accolade, and he was widely celebrated, particularly on social media.

The lawmaker representing Kukawa LGA in the Borno State House of Assembly, Karta Maina Ma’aji Lawan, also celebrated with the troops at the time.

Commenting on the latest attack, the lawmaker said it was sad that the military base was overrun this time around.

The attack comes after terrorists attacked a military base and Internally Displaced Persons camp in Ngoshe town, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno, killing an unspecified number of soldiers and civilians.