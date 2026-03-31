Troops Arrest 1,359 Suspects, Rescue 813 Kidnapped Victims

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The Defence Headquarters has announced that troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria arrested 1,359 suspects, rescued 813 kidnapped civilians, and apprehended 219 oil thieves during coordinated nationwide operations against insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, disclosed the figures on Tuesday during the First Quarter/Monthly Media Briefing in Abuja, outlining the military’s operational outcomes across multiple theatres.

The operations spanned counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, anti-banditry, anti-kidnapping, and anti-crude oil theft efforts conducted across the country.

Based on the military’s nationwide scorecard, Onoja said troops recorded the surrender of 187 insurgents, recovered 458 arms and 15,899 rounds of ammunition, dismantled 101 illegal refining sites, and recovered over 547,920 litres of stolen petroleum products.

According to the report, the North-East recorded the highest operational activities, including the arrest, rescue, and surrender of the most insurgents; the North-West recorded the highest rescue figures; the North-Central recorded the highest arrest volume; the South-South led in economic crime crackdowns; while the Southeast reported the least operational activities.

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Troops under Operation HADIN KAI sustained aggressive offensives against Boko Haram, ISWAP, and JAS across Borno, Adamawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Yobe, and Gombe States.

During the quarter, troops arrested 274 suspects, rescued 168 kidnapped victims, and facilitated the surrender of 90 insurgents and their families. They also neutralised several terrorist leaders and fighters.

A breakthrough came with the confirmed death of ISWAP senior leader and Shura Council member Abu Yahya Al-Muhajir, described by the group as a significant loss.

In March, troops carried out a precision airstrike in Sambisa Forest, neutralising top commanders including Saddam, Saleh Garin Kago, and Ba Alayi Benbem, alongside over 18 ring leaders and 42 fighters.

Troops also repelled coordinated attacks in multiple locations including Njimtilo, Baga, Buratai, Damboa, Mallam Fatori, Goniri, Marte-Dikwa, Damasak, and Askira Uba, while recovering arms, ammunition, and logistics supplies.

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Troops under Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD intensified offensives in Kwara and Niger States, neutralising terrorists and recovering weapons.

They neutralised over 17 terrorists in Roguwa Forest, intercepted eight 50kg bags of ammonium chloride, and arrested seven illegal miners, including four foreign nationals, in Niger State.

Under Operation ENDURING PEACE, troops operating across Plateau, Bauchi, Kaduna, Kogi, Benue, and the FCT arrested 210 suspects and rescued 61 kidnapped victims.

Troops also intercepted 802 bags of granular ammonium sulphate in Bauchi State, arrested terrorist collaborators in the FCT and Kogi State, and dismantled an illegal mining site in Gwagwalada Area Council.

Meanwhile, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE operating in Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, and parts of Kogi State arrested 139 suspects and rescued 73 kidnapped victims, while recovering weapons, SIM cards, and ATM cards linked to criminal networks.

Troops under Operation FANSAN YAMMA sustained pressure on bandits and террорист groups across Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara States.

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Within the quarter, troops arrested 114 suspects and rescued 386 kidnapped victims, the highest number of rescues recorded across all zones.

In March, troops destroyed a Lakurawa террорист enclave in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, arrested 15 logistics suppliers, and conducted rescue operations in Katsina, Kaduna, and Zamfara States.

Troops also arrested a suspected gunrunner in Kaduna State with 200 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition.

Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE intensified operations against illegal oil bunkering, crude oil theft, and related crimes in the South South region.

During the quarter, troops arrested 219 suspects linked to oil theft, dismantled 101 illegal refining sites, and recovered over 547,920 litres of stolen petroleum products, including crude oil, AGO, DPK, and PMS.

In March, troops intercepted about 45,000 litres of stolen crude oil in Rivers State, neutralised suspected kidnappers in Edo State, rescued kidnapped victims in Delta and Edo States, and uncovered sabotage attempts on oil infrastructure in Bayelsa State.

Troops also arrested 58 illegal miners in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, while a joint operation with the NDLEA in Bayelsa State led to the arrest of 13 drug suspects.

Troops under Operation UDO KA sustained operations against criminal elements linked to IPOB/ESN across Abia, Anambra, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States.

During the quarter, troops arrested 91 suspects and rescued 14 kidnapped victims, while recovering arms, ammunition, and materials used for improvised explosive devices.