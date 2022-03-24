Boots On Ground: Sylva, CDS, Kyari Show Leadership In Tackling Crude Oil Theft

On Wednesday, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mr Mele Kyari, embarked on new initiative to deepen oil production in the country and effectively end illegal oil mining and associated threats in the sector.

Like a commander leading his troop to war, Kyari stormed the forests and creeks in the Niger Delta to get first-hand information on cases of oil bunkering and illegal refineries.

Alongside the Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr Timipre Silva, and Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Kyari conducted on the spot assessment on the losses being suffered by the country through oil theft.

The team which was joined by the Operation Delta Safe Joint Task Force went into the forest to see many sites where illegal refineries were being done with the security forces already shutting down many sites based on the order from the GMD.

The drive to end losses in the sector is informed by the government’s drive to ramp up production and boost foreign earnings for the country especially now that the Russian-Ukraine war has exposed the sector to high level of volatility.

In the first quarter of 2022, Nigeria failed again to meet the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, quota with 1.25 million barrels per day production from the estimated 1.8 million barrels per day.

It was to arrest the losses starring the country that Kyari designed new operational strategy involving multi-sectoral agencies, to play critical role.

Thus, the team stepped into the thick forest of Ibaa in Emeoha Local Government, where he sent a message to oil thieves declaring that there will be sustained war against oil theft.

The country loses about 1,500 barrels per day at Ibaa alone according to analysis garnered from the site. It was gathered that in Rivers State alone, there are many of such illegal refineries, costing the country huge earning.

While urging them to stop their illegal activities, Kyari warned that the full wrath of the law will be brought against them if they continue, pointing out that the country cannot continue to suffer such huge losses amid needs to carry out infrastructural development by the administration.

He subsequently led a team to the 146 Battalion, Finima, Bonny Island where the minister urged the men of the Nigerian Naval force to step up their game to quickly bring oil theft to an end.

During the aerial view, several illegal refineries were located in the swampy areas leading to Bonny, while the task force had begun destroying their illegal activities.

He said the President’s order was to end oil theft to boost the country’s earning.

This drive, the minister said, will enhance unfiltered production through restoration of sanity in the sector.

Kyari also tasked the task force to ensure that there is zero tolerance for illegal activities across the oil and gas sector.

Thus, the Gogokiri site which is said to be the biggest bunkering in Bayelsa has been shut down. Also, the connection point and storage facility at Igbalele in Bayelsa was destroyed saving huge barrel for the country.

Kyari’s work also ensured the destruction of Okarki where oil thieves laid pipeline and tapped oil from a community in Abua community bordering Rivers State.

In another community in Rivers State called Ogoda, it was reported that brass pipeline was blasted but has been quickly replaced to ramp up production.

The GMD was undeterred with various reports he gathered from the oil thieves, stating that the bid to put an end to their activities will be relentless until the country get rid of them

He pointed out that the strategy being adopted will finally arrest the situation. The multi-sectoral approach involving various agencies and community leaders and the encouragement of the men and women of the task force is part of the overall framework designed to end the theft of crude oil.

To underscore the work of the security team, Kyari commended them in the effort to stop denying the country the much-needed resources.

He urged them not to relent, reassuring them of the government’s commitment to sanitize the sector.

