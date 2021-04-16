Borno Gov Zulum Sleeps Over in Damasak To Reassure Residents After Bloody Boko Haram Attack

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, showed leadership by example on Thursday when he decided to spend the night in Damasak, a town that was ferociously attacked on Tuesday by Boko Haram insurgents.

Zulum spent the night in the town alongside Senator Abubakar Kyari representing Borno north, who hails from Damasak, member of the House of Representatives for Mobbar, Guzamala, and Abadam, Hon. Bukar Gana Kareto and some officials.

This was revealed on the state government’s official Twitter page on Friday.

The governor also presented 12 vehicles which included an armoured personnel carrier to troops to strenghten the fight against terrorists.

Damasak is the headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area in northern Borno, located on the fringes of Lake Chad, and shares border with communities in Niger Republic–a reason the terrorists may have targeted the town.

The town was attacked last Tuesday by insurgents who killed 20 persons and injured 21.

Zulum spending the night at Damasak ends speculation that the town had fallen to insurgents occupation.

During his stay in Damasak, Zulum had interactions with soldiers and other security personnel involved in counter insurgency operations.

The governor also interacted with residents, empathized with them and assessed destructions caused by insurgents.

Thousands of residents who had fled to border communities in Niger republic returned on Friday.

Governor Zulum confirmed from residents that 18 people had died, 21 injured, and he saw the properties destroyed which included s UN humanitarian hub, private residential houses, a police station, palace of the district head, a primary healthcare centre, and a GSM village, among others.

Residents told the governor that the insurgents attacked the town with three gun-trucks.

Residents also recall that Tuesday’s attack on Damasak was the sixth in two weeks by the Boko Haram/ISWP groups.

Zulum assured of robust measures being put in place to avert future attacks on Damasak town.