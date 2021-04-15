Borno: Troops In ‘Total Control’ Of Damasak Town–Army

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigerian Army has described reports in sections of the media claiming Boko Haram terrorists had taken control of Damasak town as untrue.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said there was an attack by the terrorists on Wednesday but they were effectively repelled by the troops.

He said: “As we speak, troops are in total control of the general area and as can be seen in the attached video, the Commander of 5 Brigade, Brig Gen SS Tilawan, is driving round the town earlier this afternoon to assess the general situation following the cowardly attack by the terrorists who sneaked in from the northern flank yesterday in active collaboration with some local informants”

General Yerima therefore assured residents of Damasak and adjoining communities to remain calm as mop up operation by the troops were ongoing “to flush out the remnant of the terrorists who attacked a section of the town.”