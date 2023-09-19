Boy With Missing Intestine Dies At LASUTH

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The 13-year-old boy, Adebola Akin-Bright whose small part of his intestines was allegedly missing at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja has died.

Advertisement

The boy died Tuesday evening, his mom told Vanguard.

His death came less than three weeks after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had promised to take the medical care of the boy.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the mother of the patient, Abiodun Deborah, had earlier pleaded with the state governor to probe the mysterious disappearance of her son’s intestines after undergoing corrective surgery for intestinal obstruction in July at the government hospital.

Abiodun said her son was referred to LASUTH from Obitoks Medical Centre, Alimosho, where he had undergone surgery previously for a ruptured appendix, and another surgery for intestinal obstruction.

She alleged that after the corrective surgery at LASUTH, to her surprise, she was informed by the Consultant that her son’s small intestine was missing.

Advertisement

However, reacting, LASUTH denied culpability in the alleged missing intestines of Adebola.

The hospital stated that during the reconstructive surgery that its consultant pediatric surgeon and team carried out, certain strange and shocking findings were observed.

According to LASUTH, the mother of the patient was informed about the findings, “which were obviously from the previous surgeries, but she remained in denial. At the appropriate time, the video will be shown.”

At plenary on September 4, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa had set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the alleged disappearance of the intestine of the boy.

The committee, which is headed by the Majority Leader, Noheem Adams, visited Adebola earlier today.