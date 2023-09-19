Joao Felix Scores Brace As Barcelona Trash Antwerp 5:0

143 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Joao Felix has began his exploits at Barcelona as the Portuguese scored a brace in the 5-0 humiliation of Royal Antwerp.

Barcelona were sent out of last season’s Champions League in the group stage in a humiliating manner.

Sergio Busquets, Ousmane Dembele and Jordi Alba who were integral part of the team were offloaded in the summer.

The Blaugrama giant welcomed Felix, Joao Cancelo and Ilkay Gundogan but missed out on Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. who were targets to boost their squad for the 2023/2024 season.

Barcelona were hopeful to trash Antwerp and opened the score sheet on the 11th minute after a passing combination through the middle which ended with an assist by Ilkay Gündogan and an excellent finish by João Félix.

In the 19th minute, Frenkie de Jong played a through ball to find João Félix who takes his time and picks out a perfect cross to Robert Lewandowski, who sent it to the net.

Three minutes later, Barcelona’s Raphinha attempted a cross which hit Antwerp right-back Jelle Bataille and deflected into the goal post to give Barca 3-0 lead.

Gavi joined the scoring feast in the 54th minute to add to Barcelona’s lead.

In the 66th minute, Raphinha landed in a beautiful cross and João Félix headed it home from the far post to register his second of the game.