Excitement As Otti Hands Over Five Innoson SUVs To Judges In Abia

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has handed over five new Innoson Sports Utility Vehicles to Judges of the Abia State judiciary.

Handing over the vehicles to the State Chief Judge, Justice Lilian Abai at the State High Court Umuahia, Otti said whatever that is necessary to ensure that the judiciary is given it’s pride of place will receive the utmost priority of his administration.

He noted that the gesture is in fulfilment of his promise to the judges.

The Governor, represented by the Chief of Staff, Caleb Ajagba noted that he is committed to ensuring the dispensation of justice and the rule of law in the state, adding that those who undertake the task should have the best conducive atmosphere to perform their duties.

He noted that he has not hidden his respect for the judiciary and rule of law and commended the cordial relationship that exists between the executive and judicial arms of government.

Receiving the papers and keys of the vehicles, Chief Judge of the State, Justice Abai, noted that Otti has shown that he is a judiciary-friendly governor.

She commended the governor for providing the vehicles for the judges, adding that she looked forward to a better working relationship with the executive.