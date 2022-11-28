BREAKING: Adeleke Dethrones 3 Osun Monarchs, Sacks 12,000 Workers

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barely 24 hours after his swearing in as the new Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, three monarchs of the state have been dethroned as he called for review of appointment process.

The dethroned monarchs includes; Akinrun of Ikirun, Oba Yinusa Akadiri,; Aree of Ire, Oba Ademola Oluponle and Owa of Igbajo, Oba Gboyega Famodun who were among the other monarchs appointed by the previous administration.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed, on Monday ordered that the monarchs vacate the palaces while security operatives should take over.

He said, “The Orders signed this morning by His Excellency covered chieftaincy matters, appointments issues, setting up of review panel, staff audit and employment matters.

“All employments in the service of Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions , Boards and Parastatals after July 17th, 2022 are hereby nullified.

“Executive Order number five on Chieftaincy Affairs and appointment of traditional rulers. All appointments of traditional rulers made by Osun State Government after 17th July, 2022, are hereby ordered to be reviewed to ensure there was strict compliance with due process of chieftaincy declarations and native law, custom and tradition relating to such chieftaincies. In the case of Ikirun, Iree and Igbajo, to avoid further breakdown of law and order, the appointments of Akinrun of Ikinrun, Aree of Ire and Owa of Igbajo are hereby put on hold pending review. Subsequently, the palaces of Akinrun of Ikirun, Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo should remain unoccupied, while security agencies are hereby ordered to take charge.”

Over 12,000 workers had been employed by the administration of former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola while he also appointed 30 permanent secretaries.