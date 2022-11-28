Cameroun Keep World Cup Dream Alive After Intriguing 3-3 Draw Against Serbia

Cameroun have escaped early elimination from Qatar after making a shocking comeback against Serbia.

Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation, predicted an all-African final between Cameroon and Morocco.

But it became gloomy for the former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker when his country lost 1-0 to Switzerland.

Coach Rigobert Song who is leading the campaign in Qatar denied being under pressure from the FA.

A loss would have led to Cameroun’s early exit if Switzerland fail to win against Brazil.

Serbia would have been out if they lost to the Cameroun side and Brazil fail to win against Switzerland.

Cameroun began their second fixture in Qatar with a terrific opener through Jean-Charles Castelletto who scored in the 29th minute.

Cameroun Fans Vs Serbia

Serbia lost to Brazil by two goals and were also under pressure to secure their first win in Qatar.

The Serbian team produced two goals in three minutes of extra time.

Pavlovic and Milinkovic-Savic scored both goals to place them in a 2-1 lead.

Early in the second half, the Serbian team got their third in the 53rd minute after a goal from Mitrovic.

Vincent Aboubakar Scores For Cameroun

But Cameroun made a surprise comeback to score in the 64th minute through Aboubakar.

Aboubakar also assisted Choupo-Moting to score their third in the 66th minute leveling 3-3 with Serbia.