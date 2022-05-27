BREAKING: Alex Otti Joins Labour Party After Dumping APC

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
Alex-Otti
Alex Otti

Popular Nigerian banker and politician, Alex Otti, has joined the Labour Party.

Otti’s move came barely 48 hours after he withdrew from the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State.

The former GMD of the defunct Diamond Bank arrived in Abia on Friday to formally announce his defection to his constituents in the Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state.

Otti is expected to forge ahead with his governorship ambition on the Labour Party platform.

More details to follow…

