BREAKING: Buhari Arrives APC Convention Ground

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark & Justina Simon
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at the convention ground of the ongoing National Convention of the APC.

The president’s convoy arrived at exactly 19:41pm. After touching down from the vehicle, he went straight to the presidential box before the National Anthem of the country began.

The president arrived shortly after the drama that followed the arrival of his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, who was booed and jeered from the convention ground when he attempted to greet the seated delegates.

The baying delegates from the South West forced the Vice President to quickly beat a retreat where his security details frantically ushered him into the presidential box where the VIPs are encased.

