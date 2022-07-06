Breaking: Buhari Storms Kuje Prison

Nigeria
By Isuma Mark

President Muhammadu Buhari is on an emergency visit to the Kuje Correctional Center Abuja on Wednesday less than 24 hours after terrorists attacked the facility.

The terrorists who came few hours to mid-night reportedly detonated bombs bringing down some sections of the fence.

The attack which lasted for over two hours according to officials at the prison led to the escape of many terrorists.

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, said all Boko Haram terrorists escaped from the prison.

Buhari who’s billed to leave for official visit to Senegal took a tour around the distressed facility on arrival.

Details later…

