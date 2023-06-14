BREAKING: CBN Permits Banks To Sell Dollars At Any Rate

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Central Bank of Nigeria has permitted banks to sell foreign exchange at their own price.

The development is coming after the sack of former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele who dictated rates at which the dollar is sold at the three different FX windows held by the country.

President Bola Tinubu had promised a holistic FX reform that includes harmonizing exchange rates in other to woo investors into the country.

Tinubu appointed the Deputy Governor, Operations Directorate, Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi to oversee the apex bank.

“We believe the changes signal a new era of focused, predictable monetary policy and a shift towards non-interventionism in the foreign-exchange regime,” Barclays economist, Michael Kafe, said in a note to customers.

At the Investors’ & Exporters’ window, the dollar is quoting between N750 to N755/$.

At the sidelines of the 2022 Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington DC Emefiele, insisted Nigeria cannot withstand the impact of floating the naira.

He said, “They want us to free the exchange rate. And you do know that this has some impacts on the exchange rate itself. When you allow that to happen, you will have an uncontrollable spiral on the naira. But what managed float means is that we have some measures in place to help control the spiral.”

