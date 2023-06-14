ABIA: Heavy Security At State Assembly Ahead Of Inauguration

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Security measures at the Abia State House of Assembly complex have been significantly strengthened in anticipation of today’s inauguration of the state assembly.

THE WHISTLER reports that the entrance to the complex is now guarded by a police armored personnel carrier (APC), accompanied by security Hilux vans and armed personnel who maintain a presence around the premises.

Supporters and family members of elected house members were also overserved engaging in their activities outside the Assembly complex.

This is despite the sudden announcement of the 8th Assembly’s inauguration on Wednesday morning.

The sudden announcement of the inauguration led to accusations from the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), that the ruling Labour Party is attempting to disregard the existing rules of the house and undermine democratic processes.

The party’s reaction is contained in a press statement by its vice chairman/ state acting publicity secretary, Abraham Amah.

He said “Abia PDP has reliable information that the State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has issued a secret proclamation for the inauguration of the 8th Abia State House of Assembly. Recall that we had raised alert levels to the security agencies yesterday that the Labour Party was working desperately to truncate existing rules of the House to enable it influence the choice of presiding officers of the Assembly in the absence of the PDP members who are in the majority in the State House of Assembly.

“True to our reliable information, plots to prevent the PDP members-elect is working as we have information that the 8th Abia House of Assembly has already convened and the inauguration in process. This is a return to the fascist era and detracts from the true principles of democracy enshrined in justice, freedom and liberty for everyone.

“What the governor and the Labour Party are doing is tantamount to a coup and a rape on our democracy and everyman of good conscience should condemn these actions. A Proclamation for the inauguration of a legislature is not done in secret but publicly to apprise members of the public on the start of the journey of representation by the people they elected.

“We call on the members of the civil society and all well meaning Abians to wade in and stop Abia’s unrestrained fall into the hands of autocrats.”

However, the total number of elected members from various political parties is 24, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) having 11 lawmakers, Labour Party (LP) 10, Young Progressive Party (YPP) 2 and the All Progressive Congress (APC) having 1.