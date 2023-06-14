Abia Govt Begins Staff Verification To Flush Out Ghost Workers

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Ministry of Information and Strategy on Wednesday commenced verification of workers to flush out ghost workers in the system.

The staff audit, which was earlier scheduled to hold from Monday to Tuesday, was shifted by the Ministry to Wednesday and Thursday.

A release signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Charles Ifenkwe advised the workers in the Ministry to come to the Administration Department of the Ministry for the verification with photocopies of their service documents.

Governor Alex Otti had during his inauguration speech reiterated his administration’s determination to flush out ghost workers from the State’s civil service.

Different sources from the state civil service revealed that workers with genuine employment records had no reason to panic because of the verification exercise.