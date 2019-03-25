BREAKING: Court Adjourns El-Zakzaky’s Trial Indefinitely

Advertisement

The Kaduna State High Court, on Monday, adjourned the trial of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky indefinitely.

El-Zakzaky’s trial which was due to continue today, was adjourned alongside that of his wife, Zeenat.

The duo are currently facing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace, among other charges.

Explaining the decision, the court said El-Zakzaky’s trial was postponed following the appointment of the trial judge, Justice Gideon Kurada, as a member of the Election Petition Tribunal in Yobe State.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the adjournment, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and lead counsel to the defendants said his Clients were in dire need of medical attention, the reason they could not appear in court.

He further lamented that his clients had not been given adequate medical care since Dec. 14, 2015 when they were detained.

“So the Court has adjourned Sine die, meaning indefinitely. My clients are yet to access any form of medical attention even after the court had ordered so.

“The Case had to be adjourned as both my clients need time to attend to their health,”Falana said.