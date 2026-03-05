BREAKING: Disu Removes Hundeyin As Force PRO

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has removed its Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Benjamin Hundeyin, exactly six months after he assumed the role.

THE WHISTLER gathered that approval for his removal commenced on Thursday, March 5, 2025, although details surrounding the development remain unclear as of the time of filing this report.

The development comes amid a series of internal shifts and restructuring within the police hierarchy, barely 24 hours after his inauguration as the substantive Inspector-General of Police by President Bola Tinubu, IGP Tunji Disu.

Disu was appointed last week as the 23rd IGP following the removal of Kayode Egbetokun, who had held the position since 2023.

The removal of Hundeyin was carried out on Thursday morning, according to THE WHISTLER’s findings.

Confirming the development a top source told THE WHISTLER, “The Force Public Relations has been removed this morning.”

However, it remains unclear who will take over the role as the next FPRO, as THE WHISTLER learnt that the operations had been heightened in the Force.

“We don’t know who will take over from him, although we thought he would last longer considering his expertise.

“However when a new IGP is appointed, it is not news that some positions would be vacant, unfortunately, he was affected.”

The Badagry-born ACP was appointed Force Public Relations Officer by the former Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

Hundeyin, an alumnus of Lagos State University, holds a BA (Hons) in English Language and an MSc in Legal Criminology & Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

He has further enhanced his credentials with a Certificate in Civil-Military Coordination from the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Training Centre in Jaji, Kaduna.

His professional affiliations include the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM).

Hundeyin’s distinguished career includes serving as Police Public Relations Officer at the Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, as well as participation in the United Nations–African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) in 2020.