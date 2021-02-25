BREAKING: Court Tells Maina ‘You’re A Proven Flight Risk,’ Rejects Second Bail Application

56 SHARES Share Tweet

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has dismissed a second bail application filed by the embattled former Chairman of the Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abulrasheed Maina.

Justice Okong Abang, who gave the ruling on Thursday, said Maina could not be trusted with a second bail.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Justice Abang had ordered that Maina be remanded in a correctional centre pending the conclusion of his money laundering trial, after faulting him for jumping his first bail and fleeing to Niger Republic.

Maina was later extradited back to the country by a coordinated security team, after the judge had ordered his arrest while his trial continued in absentia.

But on February 19, Maina’s counsel, Sani Katu SAN, prayed the court to grant him a second bail on the grounds of ill-health.

He added that his client had responsible sureties to stand for him if granted bail.

He promised that Maina, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), would abide by all terms and conditions of his bail.

But the prosecution counsel, M.S. Abubakar, objected, adding that the defendant could not be trusted with a second bail grant having jumped the first one.

He contended that the Commission had not received any report on Maina’s deteriorating health.

In his ruling, the judge recalled that he took a risk in granting Maina his first bail.

But Maina reminded the judge that he once collapsed in court.

Responding however, Justice Abang said: “The court is and was not in a position to ascertain whether the first Defendant collapsed in court or fell down on his own.”

He added that Maina could not claim unwarranted sympathy, and the court was not a medical doctor to know if he truly collapsed.

“The law is settled that it is at the discretion of the court to grant bail to a different whether he has jumped bail or not.

“It depends on the facts and the circumstances of each case,” Abang said.

Justice Abang said the applicant must place sufficient materials to convince the court that he requires bail.

He agreed with the EFCC that Maina cannot be trusted with a second bail.

“Maina is not only a potential flight risk but a proven flight risk.

“The court is not inclined to take risk the second time.”

“As for the medical report tendered, the first defendant is not in any health emergency.

“The defendant cannot flaout an order of court and expect to be granted bail.

“I think the federal government of Nigeria is capable of attending to the medical needs of the first defendant’s purported ailment.”

“The Application lacks merit and is accordingly dismissed,” he said.

Justice Abang further adjourned the matter to March 1 for the defendant to open his defence.