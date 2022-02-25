BREAKING: Evans Bags Life Imprisonment

Nigeria
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
A High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, has sentenced Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, to life imprisonment.

Two accomplices of the kidnap kingpin, Uche Amadi and Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, were also sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court had earlier found them guilty of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi gave the verdict on Friday while discharging three others in the case.

The defendants were sued for contravening Section 2(1) of the Kidnapping Prohibition Law, No 13, Laws of Lagos State 2017.

Among other things, they were accused of kidnapping a business man in 2017 and collecting 223,000 Euros as ransom.

The case has dragged for about five years.

