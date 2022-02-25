BREAKING: FCT Police Arrest Man Accused Of Killing Fiancée

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has secured the arrest of one Wisdom Joseph over the alleged murder of his fiancée Evelyn Alifiya in her apartment.

Joseph’s arrest came six days after he allegedly contacted the families of Alifiya to come for the remains of their daughter after allegedly strangling her to death.

THE WHISTLER learnt that before her death, Evelyn had been housing and catering for her boyfriend since June 2021 when he moved in with her.

Sources at the Trademall Police Division told this website exclusively that the suspect was arrested along the Lugbe Zone 9 axis of the city and is currently in the custody of the FCT command.

Meanwhile, contrary to an earlier claim that the police had demanded the sum of N300,000 to investigate the matter, a senior police officer attached to Lugbe Police Division refuted the allegation.

“Please ignore reports saying police demanded money for the investigation. The suspect was arrested yesterday (Thursday) and as I speak to you, he is on his way to the FCID,” the officer told our correspondent.