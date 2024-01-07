We Won’t Spare Anyone Caught In Alleged Looting Of N44bn NSIPA Fund — FG

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has assured that proper sanctions will be imposed on those found guilty in the alleged N44bn fraud.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu was accused of looting the N44bn National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) fund, including the N585.2m audaciously diverted by her to a private account.

Idris on Sunday said the federal government is “aware” of the issue and is working to apprehend those responsible.

“In light of recent events, the President has directed that a comprehensive investigation be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details.

“The government is determined to unravel the truth as it relates to this matter, and assures that appropriate action will be taken to ensure that any breaches and infractions are identified and decisively punished, in line with the Administration’s commitment to public accountability and due process” Idris assured.

Speaking on the authenticity of the fraud allegation, Idris urged Nigerians to be careful when when circulating materials from the Internet.

“The Ministry of Information and National Orientation, under the leadership of Minister Mohammed Idris, is the primary source for verified information about events and actions of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The Ministry is committed to providing timely updates to keep Nigerians informed about the progress of the investigation.

“We urge Nigerians to exercise patience as the investigation unfolds. The government is focused on ensuring a fair and unbiased process, and the findings will be communicated duly and transparently to the public” he said.