Tinubu Settles Super Eagles Unpaid Bonuses, Allowances, Peseiro’s Salary Ahead Of Nations Cup

President Bola Tinubu has put a smile on the faces of the members of the Super Eagles team preparing for the Nations Cup in Ivory Coast by clearing the backlog of outstanding payments the Federal Government owed the team.

Tinubu also extended the gesture to all the national teams including the Super Falcons, Flying Eagles and others.

This will come as a booster for the Super Eagles, who are preparing for the Nations Cup in Ivory Coast, which is billed to start on Saturday, January 13.

The team’s coach, Jose Peseiro had been owed 15 months salary, and he is set to smile to the bank following the President’s decision to release the sum of N12bn to offset all the outstanding payments due to coaching crew and the players.

The NFF and the Super Eagles have always been enmeshed in a bonus row prior to every major tournament, but there appears to be an end in sight for such national embarrassment.

Sports Minister, Senator John Enoh confirmed that Tinubu has released the sum of N12bn to the Ministry of Sports Development for the various national teams.

“The senior team national coach has not been paid for 15 months, the salary is about $1.350m.

“The senior national team and other national teams; female, under 20 had a backlog of unpaid allowances, unpaid promises, and all of that piling up close to about N12bn.

“The President has approved all of that payment. There’s no better way to show support and leadership than what he (Tinubu) has done.”

Similarly, The President’s media team confirmed the payment on their official X account on Sunday.

Tinubu’s Media Centre wrote on X: “President @officialABAT has approved the payment of N12 billion outstanding backlog for Nigeria’s National teams of various sports, which includes Super Eagles and others.

“The payment entails the clearing of the senior national team coach salaries running up to 15 months, payments of allowances and promises due to the senior national teams, females, and Under-20 national team.

“This is coming at a time when the Super Eagles of Nigeria are preparing to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations, which is billed to start later this month.”

Nigerians will be hoping the news will spur the Super Eagles team to deliver the Nations Cup trophy in Ivory Coast in the next four weeks.

Jose Peseiro’s men will begin their quest to win a fourth Nations Cup trophy against Equatorial Guinea on January 14.