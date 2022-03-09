Fuel Hike: Enugu Civil Servants Dump Private Cars

Many places that used to experience heavy gridlocks in Enugu metropolis, Wednesday, had few vehicles on the road.

Investigations by THE WHISTLER showed that the lack of activities in the affected areas was due to the rising cost of petroleum products. As a result, most civil servants have opted to dump their private cars.

Ifeoma Mbamalu works at one of the state ministries. She said, “My salary is N48, 000. Even when petrol was being sold at N165, some of us could hardly cope.

“With the price now around N240 per litre, I don’t need to be told that the time to quit driving has come. I can manage to be driving only on Sundays.”

Paul Ugada, another civil servant, said, “I have parked my car. The reality is that not everybody can cope any longer.”

The cost of transportation has also increased in the state capital. A trip from New Market to Independence Layout that used to be N150 has almost doubled.

A commercial driver said, “Everyday, the price of petrol is increasing. So, we charge according to what we buy.

“We don’t even have many passengers. I guess many people in Enugu have chosen to remain doors. It is too bad for the economy of this country.”

Our correspondent reports that although the commodity is available in most filling stations, the prices vary from N235 to N250.

Long queues were seen at NNPC Mega stations and a few others selling @ N162/N165

Some motorists claim they sleep at those filling stations to buy it at the approved rate.