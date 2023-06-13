Breaking: Kaduna Lawmaker Tajudeen Abbas Emerges Speaker With 353 Votes

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Kaduna lawmaker, Tajudeen Abbas, has been elected Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives after securing 353 votes.

His challengers, former Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase and Aminu Jaji both scored 3 votes each.

Abbas was subsequently declared as Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives by the clerk of the house.

Abbas’ landslide victory was made possible after several aspirants stepped down from the race and pledged their support and votes to him.