Breaking: Kaduna Lawmaker Tajudeen Abbas Emerges Speaker With 353 Votes
Kaduna lawmaker, Tajudeen Abbas, has been elected Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives after securing 353 votes.
His challengers, former Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase and Aminu Jaji both scored 3 votes each.
Abbas was subsequently declared as Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives by the clerk of the house.
Abbas’ landslide victory was made possible after several aspirants stepped down from the race and pledged their support and votes to him.