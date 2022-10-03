BREAKING: NDLEA Busts Lagos Mansion With 13m Tramadol Pills, Baron Arrested

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde
NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has busted a mansion in the Lekki area of Lagos State where Tramadol was stored.

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said this in a terse statement on Monday.

He said the mansion belonged to a drug baron who is now in custody.

He said the agency recovered 13 million pills of Tramadol 225mg from the mansion.

“Another VGC drug bust! As massive and beautiful as this mansion located in highbrow VGC Lekki Lagos (pictured here) looks, it’s not occupied by humans but used to warehouse over 13 million pills of Tramadol 225mg by another billionaire drug baron now in custody of @ndlea_nigeria. Details coming in a statement shortly,” he said.

This comes days after the agency busted a warehouse in the Ikorodu area of the state where cocaine was stored.

