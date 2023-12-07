NHRC Will Make Nigeria Investor-Friendly Through Protection Of Rights — Ojukwu

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has pledged to help make Nigeria an attractive destination for businesses by promoting respect for human rights.

The Commission’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, made the commitment at a forum on business and human rights on Thursday in Abuja.

Ojukwu emphasised the importance of implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) on Business and Human Rights, highlighting its key areas of focus such as human rights due diligence, government’s duty to protect, business responsibility to respect, access to remedy, sustainable development goals, and the rights of vulnerable groups.

He expressed his dedication to charting a course for the NAP’s implementation, promoting responsible business conduct, and addressing human rights impacts.

According to the learned silk, NAP will be realised through engagement with experts, practitioners, and thought leaders from various sectors who will contribute their invaluable insights and experiences.

“NAP outlines key priority areas, such as human rights due diligence, the duty to protect by the government, the responsibility to request by businesses access to remedy, sustainable development goals, and the rights of vulnerable groups,” Ojukwu was quoted as saying by the NHRC spokesperson, Agharese Arase.

In her remarks, the Chairperson of the Governing Council of the NHRC, Dr. Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, stated that it is imperative that the commission and relevant stakeholders ensure business activities in Nigeria “align with human rights principles, respect the dignity and well-being of all individuals, and contribute to sustainable development”.

Also, in his keynote address, the Chair of UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights, Prof. Damilola Olawuyi, commended the NHRC for the NAP, adding that Nigerian government “should review and update the NAP from time to time so as to ensure that the content is in tune with the current realities with respect to business operations and the need for safe and sustainable environment.”

The statement reads further, “Highpoint of the Forum was the Chairperson’s inauguration of the National Working Group ((NWG), who will spearhead the implementation of the NAP on Business and Human Rights as well as learn from best practices, share experiences, and explore strategies to address the challenges that lie ahead.

“Participants at the occasion who gave their goodwill messages include the representative of Minister of Trade and Investment, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Mr Mattias Schmale, and Resident Representative, United Nations Development Programme, etc.

“Other dignitaries at the event are President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN (represented by Chinonye Obiagwu, SAN), and Member of the Governing Council of the NHRC, Mr. Sunday Etim Daniel, who gave the vote of thanks.”