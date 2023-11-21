Soludo Bans Asoebi, Posters, Billboards At Father’s Funeral

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo has banned all forms of burial posters, billboards and souvenir items at his late father’s burial.

The governor in a post on his verified Facebook page said that he has planned to give his father, late Pa (Nze) Simeon N. Soludo a decent burial devoid of obscenities and vanity.

Advertisement

Soludo said he is maintaining a strict compliance to the Anambra State burial Law of 2019 which prohibits indiscriminate posting of burial posters, billboards, banners and souvenirs.

He also revealed that only guests at the funeral will be served only food and drinks that are indigenously made in Anambra state or in Nigeria.

He said, “Our father, father-in-law, grand-father and great-grand-father lived an impactful, fruitful, happy and fulfilled life. We tried to ensure that he enjoyed a ‘befitting living’.

“At his death, we plan to give him a ‘decent burial/funeral’ devoid of obscenities and vanity.

Advertisement

“Consequently, the burial/funeral will be in strict compliance with the Anambra State Burial Law (2019) – no posters, billboards, brochures, asoebi, souvenir items, etc.

“Indeed, guests will only be served with foods and drinks made in Anambra/Nigeria.”

Late Soludo died on the 6th of November at the age of 92 years.

He will be buried at his Isuofia hometown on the 23rd of December after a funeral mass at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.