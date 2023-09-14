BREAKING: Setback For Elumelu As Appeal Court Reinstates Delta Rep Okolie

175 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has reinstated the Labour Party House of Representatives member, Ngozi Okolie, as the duly elected member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency elections.

The Appellate court on Thursday set aside the judgement of the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal which had declared Ndudi Elumelu of the People’s Democratic Party as winner of the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared that Okolie garnered 53,879 votes to defeat his closest rival and then incumbent representative, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, who polled 33,456 votes.

But the tribunal sacked Okolie on the grounds that the politician was not duly nominated by the Labour Party.

However, in its decision on Thursday, the appeal court overruled the tribunal.

It held that the LP candidate was validly nominated and sponsored contrary to the findings of the lower court.