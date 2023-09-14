Troops Escape Ambush As IED Kills One, Injures Five In Borno

175 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) suspected to have been planted by a terrorist group to ambush army personnel has killed a passenger in Borno State.

Advertisement

According to counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, the incident occurred along Kareto Road in Mobbar Local Government Area of the state.

The vehicle that ran into the explosive device was damaged while five passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries, Makama revealed via his X account on Thursday.

Consequently, troops of 5 Brigade Operation Hadin Kai conducted fighting clearance patrols at the scene where they recovered the corpse of the victim and conveyed the injured persons to a medical facility in Gubio Town.

Before then, reports said the troops had engaged the assailants lurking around the scene in a gunfire.

While some of the terrorists were said to have fled the scene, the exchange recorded a yet-to-be-confirmed number of casualties on both sides.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reports that troops of Operation Hadin Kai had received intelligence on plans to “attack troops on patrol along major routes to Bama and Mafa LGA” and other strategic areas.