Troops Escape Ambush As IED Kills One, Injures Five In Borno

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Nigerian-Army-Troops
Nigerian Army Troops

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) suspected to have been planted by a terrorist group to ambush army personnel has killed a passenger in Borno State.

According to counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, the incident occurred along Kareto Road in Mobbar Local Government Area of the state.

The vehicle that ran into the explosive device was damaged while five passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries, Makama revealed via his X account on Thursday.

Consequently, troops of 5 Brigade Operation Hadin Kai conducted fighting clearance patrols at the scene where they recovered the corpse of the victim and conveyed the injured persons to a medical facility in Gubio Town.

Before then, reports said the troops had engaged the assailants lurking around the scene in a gunfire.

While some of the terrorists were said to have fled the scene, the exchange recorded a yet-to-be-confirmed number of casualties on both sides.

THE WHISTLER reports that troops of Operation Hadin Kai had received intelligence on plans to “attack troops on patrol along major routes to Bama and Mafa LGA” and other strategic areas.

