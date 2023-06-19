BREAKING: Tinubu Fires Service Chiefs, Comptroller Of Customs, As Lagbaja Emerges Chief of Army Staff

President Bola Tinubu has fired all service chiefs and immediately replaced them in the biggest decision yet since he was inaugurated president of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by Willie Bassey, the Director of Information, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday evening.

Among those fired are all Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Advisers, and the Comptroller-General of Customs.

Those newly appointed are Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. T. A Lagbaja Chief of Army Staff and Rear Admirral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff.

Others are AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff, DIG Kayode Egbetokun Acting Inspector-General of Police, Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye Chief of Defense Intelligence.

The rest are Col. Adebisi Onasanya as Brigade of Guards Commander, Lt. Col. Moshood Abiodun Yusuf as 7 Guards Battalion, Asokoro, Abuja and Lt. Col. Auwalu Baba Inuwa 177, Guards Battalion, Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Others are Lt. Col. Mohammed J. Abdulkarim 102 Guards Battalion, Suleja, Niger State and Lt. Col. Olumide A. Akingbesote 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The President also approved the appointments of other Military Officers in the Presidential Villa with Maj. Isa Farouk Audu (N/14695) as Commanding Officer State House Artillery; Capt. Kazeem Olalekan Sunmonu (N/16183) as Second-in-Command, State House Artillery; Maj. Kamaru Koyejo Hamzat (N/14656) as Commanding Officer, State House Military Intelligence and Maj. TS Adeola (N/12860) Commanding Officer, as State House Armament.

He also appointed Lt. A. Aminu (N/18578) as Second-in- Command, State House Armament.

The statement said, the “President also approved the appointments of two (2) additional Special Advisers, and two (2) Senior Assistants, namely: 1 Hadiza Bala Usman Special Adviser, Policy Coordination

2 Hannatu Musa Musawa Special Adviser, Culture and Entertainment Economy

3 Sen. Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel Senior Special Assistant , National Assembly Matters (Senate)

4 Hon. (Barr) Olarewaju Kunle Ibrahim Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

Similarly, the President approved the appointment of Adeniyi Bashir Adewale as the Ag. Comptroller General of Customs.

The statement concluded by saying “It is to be noted that the appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”