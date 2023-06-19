Tinubu, In Confirmation Of THE WHISTLER Report, Appoints His Former Security Officer As Acting IGP

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Kayode Egbetokun as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The appointment followed the sacking of former IGP Usman Baba on Monday evening, alongside other Service Chiefs.

Egbetokun was Tinubu’s ADC when he was the governor of Lagos State.

THE WHISTLER in an earlier report on the likely successor to Usman Baba, predicted that Egbetokun’s history with the president may give him the edge above other seven DIGs who were potential contenders.

The report published on May 8, predicted the emergence of Egbetokun as the next IGP, even though he is due for retirement in September 2024.

The acting IGP who hails from Egbado South in Ogun State, was born on September 4, 1964.

He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police on March 3, 1990.

The graduate of Mathematics until his appointment as Acting IGP, headed the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID Abuja.